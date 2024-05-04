SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4,005.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. 7,256,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

