Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 143,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,635. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

