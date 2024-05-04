Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 17.2 %

SIEB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

