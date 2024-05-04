Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 17.2 %
SIEB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Siebert Financial
