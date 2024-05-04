Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 255,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,183. The company has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

