Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Victor L. Lund Sells 1,011 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Victor L. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.59 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

