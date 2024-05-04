Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MP Materials by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

