Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,413 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,964,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,987,000 after acquiring an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.