Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,827 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. 2,356,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

