RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of RPM International worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

