Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 2,091,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.