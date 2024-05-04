Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

