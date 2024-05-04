Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

