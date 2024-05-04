Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 1,705,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,672. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,532,000 after purchasing an additional 164,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 441,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

