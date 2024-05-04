QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.59. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

