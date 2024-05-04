Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 1,212,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,042. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

