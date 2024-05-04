Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 223 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Reliance were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Reliance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,996 shares of company stock worth $29,052,928. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.78. 249,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,406. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

