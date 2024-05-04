Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New $95,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,007,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

