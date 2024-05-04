Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 817 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $18,879,000. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,628,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,782,690. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.