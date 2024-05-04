PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

