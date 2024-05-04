Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.3 %

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 771,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

