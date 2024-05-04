Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) SVP Carolyn Monroe Sells 3,377 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

