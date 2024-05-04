Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 10% Higher

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 638,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,216,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 321.12% and a negative net margin of 138.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

