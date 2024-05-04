Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

NWPX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

