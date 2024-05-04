Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.23%.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

