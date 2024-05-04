Needham & Company LLC Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $56.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 238,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

