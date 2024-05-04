Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,060 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $45,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 3,072,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.08 and its 200-day moving average is $264.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

