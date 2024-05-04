Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $82.67 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.19% of Hess worth $82,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $158.86. 6,029,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

