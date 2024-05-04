Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $68.61 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $68,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 278.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 114,463 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.65. 2,065,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.64. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

