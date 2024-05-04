National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 442,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
