Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 119550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 8.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$39.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
