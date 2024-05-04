Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

