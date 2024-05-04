Mogo (MOGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

