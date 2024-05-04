Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,014.44

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,014.44 and last traded at $988.86, with a volume of 2227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $967.65.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $816.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

