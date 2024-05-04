MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 8.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,127.33 and last traded at $1,118.02. Approximately 966,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,028.27.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,396.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,452 shares of company stock worth $115,133,997 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,864,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

