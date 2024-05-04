Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $46.70. 3,988,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.