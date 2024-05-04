Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pegasystems worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $10,195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 208.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 161,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 307.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,625. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

View Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $59.55. 387,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,090. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.