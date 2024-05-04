LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMAT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.2 %

LMAT stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.