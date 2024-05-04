Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,538,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 848.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 100,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. 5,894,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,456. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

