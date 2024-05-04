Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $31.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $901.63. 1,038,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $951.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.09. The company has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

