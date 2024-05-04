Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.50. 149,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,980. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

