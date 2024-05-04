Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $37.40 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

