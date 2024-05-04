Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $9.12 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,903 shares of company stock worth $16,242. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

