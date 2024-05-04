Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAAGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,642,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,685 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.54.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,315,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,583,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,267,000.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

