Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,642,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,685 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.54.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
