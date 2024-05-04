Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,642,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,685 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.54.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,315,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,583,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,267,000.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

