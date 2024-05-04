iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWR stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

