iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

