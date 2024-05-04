iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 370,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.