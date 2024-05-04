Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 479,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

