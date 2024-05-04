Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,637. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.