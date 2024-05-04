Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DJD stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 66,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,874. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

