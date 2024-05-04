Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 714,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 271,385 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

