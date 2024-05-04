Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 714,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 271,385 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
